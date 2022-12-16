1,471 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMBC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $33.04 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

