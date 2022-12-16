191,078 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 191,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. 34,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

