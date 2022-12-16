1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells $20,250.27 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,771 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $20,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,127.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

DIBS stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

