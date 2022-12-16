21,490 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.6 %

EXEL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.71. 30,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,822. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

