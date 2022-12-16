30,000 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,297. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

