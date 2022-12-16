34,225 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $25.37.

