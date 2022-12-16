3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.