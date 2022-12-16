3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

3i Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $8.32 on Friday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3i Group Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($21.27) to GBX 1,816 ($22.28) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

