48,734 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14.

