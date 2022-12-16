5,374 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.24 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

