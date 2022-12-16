6,449 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,008. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.89.

