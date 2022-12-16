66,200 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Bonness Enterprises Inc.

Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Profile

Shares of HLN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 69,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,539. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

