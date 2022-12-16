7,341 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,341 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.4 %

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.73 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.