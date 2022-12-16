75,877 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

