7Pixels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.37 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $62.37 million and $28,149.18 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00023028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.03597269 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,453.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

