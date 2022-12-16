Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ABT stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

