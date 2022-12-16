AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.