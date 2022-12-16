AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

