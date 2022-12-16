Acala Token Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $71.55 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00230771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12571222 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,887,623.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.