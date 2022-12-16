Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $670.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.