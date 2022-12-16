Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.65.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $281.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

