ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

ACNB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACNB opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. ACNB has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ACNB by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

