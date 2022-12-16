Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 228,255 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
