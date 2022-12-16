Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Price Down 4%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $166.50 and last traded at $167.34. 1,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after buying an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

