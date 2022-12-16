Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Colliers International Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

