Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,732 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 261.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 148,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

