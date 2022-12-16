Addenda Capital Inc. Has $147.59 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 6.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $147,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

