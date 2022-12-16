Addenda Capital Inc. Has $22.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,112,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.