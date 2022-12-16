Addenda Capital Inc. Has $83.20 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 3.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $83,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 649,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 753.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 496,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 437,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at C$47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

