Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $7.23 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,000. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.23% of Methanex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

