Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

