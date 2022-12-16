Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $46,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

