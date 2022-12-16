Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

