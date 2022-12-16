Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

ACET opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.14. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,135 shares of company stock worth $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $11,583,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

