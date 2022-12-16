Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.62.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $591.58. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

