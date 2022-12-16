Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.62.
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $591.58. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.