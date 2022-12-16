Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.23.

Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

