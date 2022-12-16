Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Evercore ISI

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.23.
Adobe Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
