Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.15-$15.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.23.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.99 and a 200-day moving average of $357.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 853,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after acquiring an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

