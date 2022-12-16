Advisory Resource Group Acquires Shares of 2,773 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.58. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,724. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,704 shares of company stock worth $9,267,973. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.