Advisory Resource Group Buys 4,916 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,159,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 895.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 178,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,791 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49.

