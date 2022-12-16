Advisory Resource Group Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.55. 11,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

