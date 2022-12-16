Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $31.65. 40,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,677. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

