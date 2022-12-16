Advisory Resource Group Invests $1.35 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

