Advisory Resource Group Purchases 1,787 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.95. 299,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,224,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

