Advisory Resource Group Purchases 904 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 135,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,372,500. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

