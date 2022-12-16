Advisory Resource Group Sells 294 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.33. 36,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.