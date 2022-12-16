aelf Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. aelf has a total market cap of $73.51 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005326 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

