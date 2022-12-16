AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.21.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
