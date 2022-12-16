AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AFCG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

