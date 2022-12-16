Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Lowered to $6.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.23. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.