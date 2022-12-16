Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 30,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,883. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

