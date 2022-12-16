Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.33 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

