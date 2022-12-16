Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $107,520.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

A opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.